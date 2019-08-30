Regulatory News:

CARE HOMES 1 LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2019 TO 30 JUNE 2019

CONTENTS Page OFFICERS AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS 1 DIRECTORS' REPORT 2 PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 5 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 BALANCE SHEET 7 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 8 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9

DIRECTORS: K D Pereira L E Roberts COMPANY SECRETARY: NatWest Markets Secretarial Services Limited REGISTERED OFFICE: 250 Bishopsgate London England EC2M 4AA INDEPENDENT AUDITOR: Ernst Young LLP Statutory Auditor 25 Churchill Place Canary Wharf London E14 5EY

Registered in England and Wales

The directors of Care Homes 1 Limited ("the Company") present their report together with the unaudited financial statements for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The Directors' report has been prepared in accordance with the provisions available to companies entitled to the small companies exemption and therefore does not include a Strategic report.

Activity

The principal activity of the Company continues to be that of an investment business.

The directors do not anticipate any material change in either the type or level of activities of the Company.

The Company is a part of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ("the Group") which provides the Company with direction and access to all central resources it needs and determines policies in all key areas such as finance, risk, human resources or environment. For this reason, the directors believe that performance indicators specific to the Company are not necessary or appropriate for an understanding of the development, performance or position of the business. The annual reports of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc review these matters on a group basis. Copies can be obtained from Corporate Governance and Regulatory Affairs, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, Gogarburn, Edinburgh, EH12 1HQ, the Registrar of Companies or at www.rbs.com.

Review of the year

Business review

The directors are satisfied with the Company's performance in the year. The Company does not currently expect to make any further significant investments in the foreseeable future.

Financial performance

The Company's financial performance is presented on page 5 to 8.

The operating loss for the period ended 30 June 2019 was £15,271 (for the year ended 31 December 2018: £108,579). The retained loss for the period ended 30 June 2019 was £15,271 (for the year ended 31 December 2018: £108,579).

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend (for the year ended 31 December 2018: nil).

At the end of the period ended 30 June 2019 the Balance Sheet showed total assets of £115,460,445 (31 December 2018: £118,428,761) including income-generating assets comprising loans and receivables of £107,282,463 (31 December 2018: £108,880,182) together representing a decrease of 2.51%. Total shareholders' funds were £6,331,353 (31 December 2018: £7,346,566).

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company seeks to minimise its exposure to financial risks other than credit risk.

Management focuses on both the overall balance sheet structure and the control, within prudent limits, of risk arising from mismatches, including currency, maturity, interest rate and liquidity. It is undertaken within limits and other policy parameters set by the NatWest Markets Group Asset and Liability Management Committee (NWM ALCO).

The Company's assets mainly comprise derivative financial instruments and loans and receivables which expose it to interest, credit, liquidity and market risk except that the counterparties are group companies and credit risk is not considered significant.

Principal risks and uncertainties (continued)

The principal risks associated with the company are as follows:

Operational risk

Operational risks are inherent in the Company's business. Operational risk losses occur as the result of fraud, human error, missing or inadequately designed processes, failed systems, damage to physical assets, improper behaviour or from external events. The key mitigating processes and controls include risk and control assessment, scenario analysis, loss data collection, new product approval process, key risk indicators, notifiable events process and the self certification process. The implementation of these processes and controls is facilitated and overseen by operational risk teams, with internal audit providing independent evaluation of the control framework.

Interest rate risk

Structural interest rate risk arises where assets and liabilities have different repricing maturities.

The Company manages interest rate risk by monitoring the consistency in the interest rate profile of its assets and liabilities, and limiting any re-pricing mismatches.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk arises where assets and liabilities have different contractual maturities. Management focuses on risk arising from the mismatch of maturities across the balance sheet and from undrawn commitments and other contingent obligations.

Credit risk

The objective of credit risk management is to enable the Company to achieve appropriate risk versus reward performance whilst maintaining credit risk exposure in line with approved appetite for the risk that customers will be unable to meet their obligations to the Company.

The key principles of the group's Credit Risk Management Framework are set out below:

Approval of all credit exposure is granted prior to any advance or extension of credit;

An appropriate credit risk assessment of the customer and credit facilities is undertaken prior to approval of credit exposure. This includes a review of, amongst other things, the purpose of credit and sources of repayment, compliance with affordability tests, repayment history, capacity to repay, sensitivity to economic and market developments and risk-adjusted return;

Credit risk authority is delegated by the Board and specifically granted in writing to all individuals involved in the granting of credit approval. In exercising credit authority, the individuals act independently of any related business revenue origination; and

All credit exposures, once approved, are effectively monitored and managed and reviewed periodically against approved limits. Lower quality exposures are subject to a greater frequency of analysis and assessment.

Market risk

Market risk is the potential for loss as a result of adverse changes in risk factors including interest rates and equity prices together with related parameters such as market volatilities.

The Company is exposed to market risk as a result of the assets and liabilities contained within the Company's balance sheet. There has been no change to the nature of the Company's exposure to market risks or the manner in which it manages and measures the risk.

The main component of market risk that the Company faces is interest rate risk. The Company manages interest rate risk by monitoring the interest rate profile of its assets and liabilities.

Going concern

The directors, having a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS AND SECRETARY

The present directors and secretary, who have served throughout the year except where noted below, are listed on page 1.

From 1 January 2019 to date the following changes have taken place:

Directors Appointed Resigned S P Nixon 26 April 2019

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare a Directors' report and financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, and must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs at the end of the year and the profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether FRS 101 has been followed; and

make an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that Directors' report and financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2019 for the issuer ("Care Homes 1 Limited") have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of Care Homes 1 Limited. We can also confirm that the Directors' report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of Care Homes 1 Limited, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

This statement addresses section 4.a. (i) of the circular issued by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT for the period ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Income from continuing operations Notes Revenue 3 2,442,329 5,034,586 Finance costs 5 (2,474,249) (5,087,754) Administrative expenses (7,836) (55,411) IFRS 9 ECL provision release 24,485 Operating (Loss)/profit before tax (15,271) (108,579) Tax charge 6 (Loss)/profit for the financial year (15,271) (108,579)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 (Loss) for the financial year (15,271) (108,579) Other comprehensive income: subject to reclassification Movement on cash flow hedges (1,158,113) (4,726,917) Other comprehensive loss before tax (1,158,113) (4,726,917) Tax credit 353,904 961,820 Other comprehensive loss after tax (804,209) (3,765,097) Total comprehensive loss for the year (819,480) (3,873,676)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

BALANCE SHEET as at 30 June 2019 As at 30 June 2019 As at 31 December 2018 Notes Current assets Derivative financial instruments 11 8,177,767 9,548,370 Loans and receivable at amortised cost 7 107,282,463 108,880,182 Cash at bank 8 215 209 Total assets 115,460,445 118,428,761 Current liabilities Deferred tax liability 9 1,235,119 1,589,023 Accrued interest 10 1,111,243 1,141,827 2,346,362 2,730,850 Non-current liabilities Debt securities in issue 10 106,782,730 108,351,345 Total liabilities 109,129,092 111,082,195 Equity Called up share capital 12 10,000 10,000 Cash flow hedge reserve 5,822,705 6,774,257 Profit and loss account 498,648 562,309 Total equity 6,331,353 7,346,566 Total liabilities and equity 115,460,445 118,428,761

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on and signed on it's behalf by:

Director

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period ended 30 June 2019 Share capital Cash flow hedge reserve Profit and loss account Total At 1 January 2018 10,000 10,874,649 335,593 11,220,242 Reclassifcation from cash flow hedge reserve (335,295) 335,295 Loss for the year (108,579) (108,579) Loss on cash flow hedge (4,726,917) (4,726,917) Deferred tax 961,820 961,820 At 31 December 2018 10,000 6,774,257 562,309 7,346,566 ECL provision adjustment for prior years (48,390) (48,390) Loss for the period (15,271) (15,271) Loss on cash flow hedge (1,305,456) (1,305,456) Deferred tax 353,904 353,904 At 30 June 2019 10,000 5,822,705 498,648 6,331,353

Total comprehensive loss for the period ended 30 June 2019 of £1,015,213 (period ended 30 June 2018: £3,249,757) was wholly attributable to the owners of the Company.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

1. Accounting policies

Preparation and presentation of financial statements

These financial statements are prepared:

on a going concern basis;

under Financial Reporting Standard (FRS) 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the IASB and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB as adopted by the EU (together IFRS); and

on the historical cost basis except that the following assets and liabilities are stated at their fair value: derivative financial instruments.

The Company has early adopted all of the amendments to FRS 101 as a result of the Triennial review 2017 amendments with effect from 1st January 2018.

The Company meets the definition of a qualifying entity under FRS 100 Application of Financial Reporting Requirements issued by the Financial Reporting Council.

The Company is a private limited company limited by shares which is incorporated in the UK and registered in England and Wales and the financial statements are presented:

in accordance with the Companies Act 2006:

in Sterling which is the functional currency of the Company: and

with the benefit of the disclosure exemptions permitted by FRS 101 with regards to:

comparative information in respect of certain assets;

cash-flow statement;

standards not yet effective;

related party transactions; and

disclosure requirements of IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosure and IFRS

13 "Fair value Measurement."

Where required, equivalent disclosures are given in the group accounts of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, these accounts are available to the public and can be obtained as set out in note 13

The few changes to IFRS that were effective from 1 January 2018 have had no material effect on the Company's financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019.

Revenue recognition

Interest income on financial assets that are classified as loans and receivables and interest expense on financial liabilities other than those at fair value are determined using the effective interest method. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial asset or financial liability (or group of financial assets or liabilities) and of allocating the interest income or interest expense over the expected life of the asset or liability. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash flows to the instrument's initial carrying amount. Calculation of the effective interest rate takes into account fees payable or receivable, that are an integral part of the instrument's yield, premiums or discounts on acquisition or issue, early redemption fees and transaction costs. All contractual terms of a financial instrument are considered when estimating future cash flows.

1. Accounting policies (continued)

Taxation

Income tax expense or income, comprising current tax and deferred tax, is recorded in the Profit and Loss Account except income tax on items recognised outside profit or loss which is credited or charged to other comprehensive income or to equity as appropriate.

Current tax is income tax payable or recoverable in respect of the taxable profit or loss for the year arising in income or in equity. Provision is made for current tax at rates enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date.

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amount of an asset or liability for accounting purposes and its carrying amount for tax purposes. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that they will be recovered. Deferred tax is not recognised on temporary differences that arise from initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction (other than a business combination) that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred tax is calculated using tax rates expected to apply in the periods when the assets will be realised or the liabilities settled, based on tax rates and laws enacted, or substantively enacted, at the balance sheet date.

Cash at bank

Cash at bank comprises interest bearing deposits held with banks.

Financial instruments

On initial recognition, financial instruments are measured at fair value. Subsequently they are measured as follows: designated at fair value through profit or loss; amortised cost, the default class for liabilities; fair value through profit or loss, the default class for assets; or financial assets may be designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income. Regular way purchases of financial assets classified as amortised cost are recognised on the settlement date; all other regular way transactions in financial assets are recognised on the trade date.

Amortised cost assets have to meet both the following criteria:

the asset is held within a business model whose objective is solely to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and

the contractual terms of the financial asset are solely payments of principal and interest on the outstanding balance.

Amortised cost liabilities all liabilities that are not subsequently measured at fair value are measured at cost.

An equity instrument may be designated irrevocably at fair value through other comprehensive income. Other assets designated at fair value through other comprehensive income assets have to meet both the following criteria:

(a) the asset is held within a business model whose objective is both to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and

(b) the contractual terms of the financial asset are solely payments of principal and interest on the outstanding balance.

Business model assessment business models are assessed at portfolio level, being the level at which they are managed. This is expected to result in the most consistent classification of assets because it aligns with the stated objectives of the portfolio, its risk management, managers' remuneration and the ability to monitor sales of assets from a portfolio. The criteria for classifying cash flows as solely principal and interest are assessed against the contractual terms of a facility, with attention to leverage features; prepayment and extension terms; and triggers that might reset the effective rate of interest.

1. Accounting policies (continued)

Derivative financial instruments and hedging

The Company uses derivative financial instruments to manage interest rate risk. Such contracts are initially recognised and subsequently measured at fair value.

Any resulting gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss immediately unless the derivative is designated and effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in profit or loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship.

The Company designates its derivatives as hedges of highly probable forecast transactions (cash flow hedges). Changes in fair values of derivative financial instruments which are designated and effective as hedges of cash flows are recognised directly in equity at each balance sheet date and the ineffective portion is recognised immediately in the Profit and Loss Account.

At the inception of the hedge relationship, the Company documented the relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, along with its risk management objectives and its strategy for undertaking the hedge transaction. Furthermore, at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, the Company documents whether the hedging instrument is highly effective in offsetting changes in cash flows of the hedged item.

Note 11 sets out details of the fair values of the derivative instrument used for hedging purposes. Movements in the hedging reserve in equity are shown in the Statement of Changes in Equity.

Derecognition

A financial asset is derecognised when the contractual right to receive cash flows from the asset has expired or when it has been transferred and the transfer qualifies for derecognition in accordance with IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments".

A financial liability is removed from the balance sheet when the obligation is discharged, cancelled or expires.

2. Critical accounting policies and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The reported results of the Company are sensitive to the accounting policies, assumptions and estimates that underlie the preparation of its financial statements. In accordance with their responsibilities for these financial statements, the factors the directors consider most important to the portrayal of the Company's performance and financial condition are discussed below.

Fair value financial instruments

Derivative financial instruments are classified as at fair value through profit or loss and are recognised in the financial statements at fair value. Changes in fair value are recognised in profit or loss as they arise unless the derivative is designated and effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in profit or loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship.

3. Revenue 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Interest income 430,483 730,624 Interest rate swap income 2,192,627 4,425,038 Hedging ineffectiveness (180,781) (121,076) 2,442,329 5,034,586

4. Operating expenses

Directors' emoluments

The Company does not remunerate directors nor can remuneration from elsewhere in the group be apportioned meaningfully in respect of their services to the Company. There are no other staff.

5. Finance costs 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Interest expense on debt securities in issue 2,474,249 5,087,754

6. Tax 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Current tax: UK corporation tax charge for the year The actual tax (credit)/charge differs from the expected tax (credit)/charge computed by applying the standard rate of UK corporation tax of 19% (2018: standard tax rate 19%) as follows: 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before tax (15,271) (108,579) Expected tax (credit)/charge (2,901) (20,630) Non-deductible items 29,857 62,239 Non taxable items from amortisation of premiums on debt securities issued (160,490) (591,327) Group relief surrendered for nil consideration 133,534 549,718 Actual tax charge for the year

In recent years the UK Government has steadily reduced the rate of UK corporation tax, with the latest rates substantively enacted at the balance sheet date standing at 19% from 1 April 2017 and 17% from 1 April 2020. The closing deferred tax assets and liabilities have been calculated taking into account that existing temporary differences may unwind in periods subject to the reduced rates.

7. Loans and receivables 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Amounts due from group company immediate parent company 107,306,369 108,880,182 ECL Provision (23,906) Amounts due from group company immediate parent company 107,282,463 108,880,182

Loans and receivables consist of a £107m 6 months deposit with a residual maturity of less than 5 months (2018: £109m 6 months deposit with a residual maturity of less than 5 months).

8. Cash at bank 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Cash at bank group 215 209

9. Deferred tax The following represents the deferred tax liabilities recognised by the Company, and the movements thereon. Cash flow hedge reserve At 1 January 2018 2,550,843 Release to equity (961,820) At 31 December 2018 1,589,023 Release to equity (353,904) At 30 June 2019 1,235,119

10. Debt securities in issue 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended at 31 December 2018 Debt securities in issue 106,782,730 108,351,345 Accrued interest 1,111,243 1,141,827 107,893,973 109,493,172

On 4 December 2006 Care Homes 1 Limited became an obligor in respect of certain debt securities by means of a novation from NHP Group.

Each of these debt securities is denominated in sterling and carries a fixed rate of interest as follows, £60m Class A1 at 8.0% due in 2021, and £40m Class A2 at 8.5% due in 2021.

The consideration received on novation was equal to the fair value of these obligations as at the date of novation and was paid in cash by the NHP Group.

11. Derivative financial instruments

The Company is party to an interest rate swap transaction to hedge exposure to variability in cash flows arising from its floating rate deposits. As at the balance sheet date, the contract had a nominal value of £106.48m (2018: £108.4m) which amortizes over time in line with the asset it hedges. The swap entitles the Company to receive fixed cash flows (based on a rate of 4.8049%) in exchange for variable cash flows based on six month sterling LIBOR. The swap matures in April 2021 and at the balance sheet date had a fair value of £8.2m (2018: £9.5m). The fair value of the interest rate swap at the reporting date is determined by discounting the future cash flows using the curves at the reporting date. This derivative is designated as a cash flow hedge of the Company's variable cash flows. The derivative counter-party is RBS.

12. Share capital 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Year ended 31 December 2018 Authorised: 10,000 Ordinary shares of £1 each 10,000 10,000 Allotted, called up and fully paid: 10,000 Ordinary shares of £1 each 10,000 10,000 The Company has one class of ordinary shares which carry no right to fixed income.

13. Related parties

UK Government

The UK Government through HM Treasury is the ultimate controlling party of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc. Its shareholding is managed by UK Financial Investments Limited, a company it wholly-owns and as a result, the UK Government and UK Government controlled bodies are related parties of the Company.

The Company enters into transactions with these bodies on an arms' length basis; they include the payment of: taxes including UK corporation tax and value added tax; national insurance contributions; local authority rates; and regulatory fees and levies; together with banking transactions such as loans and deposits undertaken in the normal course of banker-customer relationships.

Group companies As at 30 June 2019 The Company's immediate parent was: Care Homes Holdings Limited The smallest consolidated accounts including the company were prepared by: NatWest Markets plc The ultimate parent company was: The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Group undertakings

The amount of related party balances are shown in note 7, 8 and 11.

On 29 April 2018 The Royal Bank of Scotland plc changed its name to NatWest Markets plc.

All parent companies are incorporated in the UK. Copies of their accounts may be obtained from Corporate Governance and Regulatory Affairs, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Gogarburn, PO Box 1000, Edinburgh EH12 1HQ.

Capital Support Deed

As a pre-requisite of ring-fencing, from 1 November 2018 the company has left the RBS Group capital support deed (CSD) and is now party to a new NatWest Markets CSD comprising other non ring-fenced bank UK entities. Under the terms of the CSD, the Company may be required, if compatible with its legal obligations, to make distributions on, or repurchase or redeem, its ordinary shares. The amount of this obligation is limited to the Company's immediately accessible funds or assets, rights, facilities or other resources that, using best efforts, are reasonably capable of being converted to cleared, immediately available funds (the Company's available resources). The CSD also provides that, in certain circumstances, funding received by the Company from other parties to the CSD becomes immediately repayable, such repayment being limited to the Company's available resources.

