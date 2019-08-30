

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation remained stable in August, flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, as the same rate seen in July. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in August, after a 0.2 percent fall in July. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.3 percent rise in July.



The HICP rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in August, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. That was in line with economists' expectation.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.



The producer prices remained unchanged year-on-year in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX