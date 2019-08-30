

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation rose at a faster than expected rate in August, the statistical office Istat reported on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.4 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in August. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in August. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The HICP remained unchanged on the month in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 9.9 percent in July from 9.8 percent in June. Economists had expected a 9.6 percent rise. In May, the unemployment rate showed a similar rise.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 28.9 percent.



