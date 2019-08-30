Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Selected By Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Rekor's Watchman Enables Automatic License Plate and Vehicle Recognition for Twenty-Six Traffic and Surveillance Cameras

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) (the Company), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today that the Company has been selected by a municipal law enforcement agency in the state of Alabama to deploy Rekor Watchman software. Rekor's software eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for license plate reading functionality, one for general surveillance recording - as this solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, model, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring. The results are displayed on a web-based interface which can be accessed from anywhere.

A software based "plug-and-play" vehicle recognition system that can work with virtually any traffic or surveillance camera, and powered by industry leading 99.02% accurate Rekor software, Watchman captures critical vehicle information from a video stream at high rates of speed, and at extreme angles of view with unmatched levels of accuracy. Law enforcement authorities receive invaluable data to aid official investigations, with live alerts using hot lists of known offenders, and increases public safety.

"We are disrupting an entire industry with both our pricing and technology," said Rod Hillman, Chief Operating Officer, Rekor Systems. "In a relatively short amount of time we are noticing the adoption of our technology spreading in states such as Alabama, where we are providing more cost-effective vehicle recognition solutions that outperform legacy systems. Simply put, we are empowering law enforcement agencies to work smarter and safer."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

