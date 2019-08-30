

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway retail sales recovered in July, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday. Another data showed that the jobless rate declined slightly in August.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.3 percent fall in June.



On a working day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index rose 0.9 percent in July, following a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



During the May to July period, the volume of retail sales grew 0.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous three month period.



Elsewhere, data from the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration, or NAV, showed that the jobless rate fell slightly to 2.2 percent in August from 2.3 percent in July.



The number of unemployed decreased to 77,148 in August from 78,247 in July.



