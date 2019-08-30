OCP S.A. ("OCP" or the "Company"), a global leader in the fertilizer industry, will release its second quarter and first half 2019 results on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The results will be available to holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 9:00 a.m. EDT, 2:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT+1).

OCP senior management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter and first half 2019 results at 10:00 a.m. EDT, 3:00 p.m. Morocco and London time (GMT+1) on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 for holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers.

A recent ruling by the Moroccan securities regulatory authority AMMC has changed the timing requirements for disclosure of certain financial metrics. OCP's schedule for releasing first quarter, first half, third quarter and full year results historically has been in advance of these new deadlines, and therefore will remain as before.

With respect to second and fourth quarter results, however, the new deadline calls for the issuance of certain preliminary results within two months following the end of the quarter. Consequently, two financial indicators for the three months ended June 30, 2019, namely revenues and capital expenditures, are available to holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal and website.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, OCP will issue its first half 2019 financial and operating results and will host a conference call to provide context around those figures and discuss its outlook for the second part of this year.

Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department by emailing g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma.

About OCP

OCP is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, backed by almost a century's production history. OCP has exclusive access to the largest phosphate rock reserve base in the world. It is one of the lowest cost producers of phosphate rock in the industry and has become a leading player in production and trade volumes across the phosphate value chain. OCP employs about 21,000 people and contributes to regional development through its mining and fertilizer operations, and through its sustainability program.

For more information visit: www.ocpgroup.ma

Contacts:

OCP Investor Relations

Ghita Laraki

+212 522 924 183

g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma