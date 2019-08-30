AND International Publishers: AND (AMS: AND) LAUNCHES NEW SUITE OF API FOR LOCATION-AWARE CONTENT

Expanding our sales channels by offering API's

Capelle aan den Ijssel, Netherlands - 30th August 2019

AND's location-aware data such as digital maps, global admin boundaries, ZIP+4 information and new innovative AND content will increasingly be available via APIs.

AND APIs are designed to make industry applications, such as Transportation Management or Geo-Marketing Solutions more efficient by enriching them with additional location-aware content.

Thierry Jaccoud, CEO, AND Products BV said: "APIs will improve time to market and reduce developers' workload. We are very happy that we now can offer our content via this new channel, which in turn opens up new opportunities for customers and the developer community."





We are launching today 2 new APIs:

AND ZIP+4 API which has two types of requests From coordinates to ZIP+4 codes From ZIP+4 codes to ZIP+4 polygons

AND Geocoder API has two types of requests From a postal address to coordinates Reverse Geocoder, from coordinates to a postal address

The benefits of our APIs include:

Ease of use

Transparent pricing model

No use case restrictions

Storage options

For a limited time period, the first 1,000 API calls are free to new users!

Available soon: AND Time Distance Matrix APIs for up to 1000x1000 locations

About AND

AND is one of the few digital mapping companies offering seamless, worldwide coverage. Our focus is to create and deliver market leading, relevant, innovative and tailored location-aware content which fosters a safer and more sustainable world. Using smart technology, we constantly enrich and update our global data and offer an end-to-end portfolio of location-aware products and services. Leveraging our proprietary mapping intelligence, we also help other companies improve their location content.

For more information about API's, visit: www.and.com/solution/api-suite (http://www.and.com/solution/api-suite) or contact