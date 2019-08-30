American Battery Metals Corp.: American Battery Metals Corporation Renews All 1,300 of its Claims and Seeks to Further Grow its Land Positions

Laying the Groundwork for a Successful 2020

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, today announced that it is renewing all 1,300 of its claims with the Bureau of Land Management, covering 26,000 acres in Railroad Valley, Nevada.

The expected move highlights the positive momentum of American Battery Metals Corporation as the company continues to grow both horizontally and vertically.

"We'll finish 2019 in a remarkably strong position, while laying the groundwork for an even more successful 2020," said American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole. "For our exploration and mining programs, we're also pursuing additional claims in Railroad Valley, including the potential acquisition of distressed assets statewide."

Cole continued, "The state of Nevada has been fantastic to us, and we're grateful to continually forge strong relationships with our neighbors. We strive to take care of the land that takes care of us."

American Battery Metals Corporation isn't just focused on its land positions. The company's strategic plan is vertically integrated as it develops groundbreaking extraction and battery recycling technologies. It recently opened another office in Tonopah, and a full scale laboratory in Virginia City.

American Battery Metals Corporation Head of Business Development, Doug Nickle, commented, "While many juniors are feeling the pinch of the market's short term volatility, American Battery Metals Corporation is thriving. We are developing distinct yet logically interconnected verticals, each of which is self-sustaining and capable of feeding an insatiably hungry supply chain."

The eye-catching success of American Battery Metals Corporation is no mystery. The company is laser focused on execution of its strategic plan and it leverages collaborative partnerships to achieve rapid progress. "This is bigger than just us," Cole stated. "We know the United States must break free from our reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals and we are committed to working with our partners and competitors alike to make that a near term reality."

