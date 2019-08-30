Issuer Information 1 Issuer Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name RIKV 20 0316 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031425 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/ZERO CPN TB 20200316 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 4.320.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount 0 KR. previously issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this 4.320.000.000 kr. time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary March 16, 2020 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date March 16, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating Jul. 2018 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic loans agency, date) May 2019 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans May 2019 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1+ for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional Click here to enter text. information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application August 29, 2019 for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of August 30, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to September 2, 2019 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) RIKV_20_0316 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------