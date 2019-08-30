Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports on the operating and financial results from the Veta Grande Project in Zacatecas, Mexico and the Rosario Project in San Luis Potosi, Mexico for the second quarter of 2019. The full version of the financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.santacruzsilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2019 Highlights

Consolidated mining operations generated a gross profit of $251 including gross profit from Rosario of $54 and gross loss from Veta Grande of $691 plus mine services gross profit of $888;

Net loss after taxes of $1,137;

Consolidated cash cost per silver equivalent ounce sold $16.07 and AISC of $18.37

"Our second quarter operating and financial results continued our positive trend of the past three quarters." stated Arturo Préstamo, Chief Executive Officer of Santacruz. "At Rosario we have turned the corner and are generating positive cash flow from operations while at Veta Grande we reduced the operating loss despite a mechanical problem with one of the ball mills. With the ball mill now back online in Q3 we expect continued improvement at Veta Grande and with overall operations."

Financial Results

Selected financial information for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 is presented below:



2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2018 Q2







Revenue - Mining Operations 3,247 2,490 1,466 Revenue - Mining Services 888 790 3,569 Gross Profit (Loss) (4) 251 (514) 1,287 Debt forgiveness - - 2,590 Net Loss (Income) (1,137) (1,846) 3,297 Net Loss (Income) Per Share - Basic ($/share) (0.01) (0.01) 0.02 Adjusted EBITDA (4) (113) (921) 1,290

The Company realized an average silver price of $14.66 per ounce during Q2 2019 which represents an 11% decrease from Q2 2018 and a 3% decrease from Q1 2019.

The Company recorded a net loss of $1,137 in Q2 2019 compared to net income of $3,297 in Q2 2018 and a net loss of $1,846 in Q1 2019. The net income recorded in 2018 includes a debt forgiveness amount of $2,590 and gross profit from mine services of $2,012.

Revenues in Q2 2019 of $4,135 include mining operations of $3,247 and mining services of $888. The Q2 2019 mining operations revenue was generated from the Veta Grande Project as to 47% (Q1 2019 - 66%; Q2 2018 - 44%) and the Rosario Project as to 53% (Q1 2019 - 34%; Q2 2018 - 56%). The revenue increase was the result of a 139% increase in the silver equivalent ounces sold in Q2 2019 as compared to Q2 2018 offset by an 11% decrease in the average realized price per ounce of silver sold.

The Company recorded a gross profit from operations of $251 during Q2 2019 (Q2 2018 - $1,287; Q1 2019 - loss of $514). During these periods the mining operations resulted in gross losses of $637, $1,941 and $1,304 for Q2 2019, Q2 2018 and Q1 2019 respectively while mining services resulted in gross profits of $888, $3,452 and $790 for the same periods. Veta Grande recorded a gross loss from mining operations of $691 in Q2 2019 (Q2 2018 - loss of $1,679; Q1 2019 - loss of $976) and Rosario recorded a gross profit of $54 in Q2 2019 (Q2 2018 - loss of $486; Q1 2019 - loss of $328).

Management expects that results from operations will improve in Q3 2019 and thereafter as Veta Grande production is expected to increase..

Operational Results and Costs

Selected operating information for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 is presented below:



2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2018 Q2







Material Processed (tonnes milled)





Veta Grande Project 37,156 32,625 36,622 Rosario Project 20,789 10,279 15,403 Consolidated 57,945 42,904 52,025 Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1)





Veta Grande Project 240,208 202,787 84,271 Rosario Project 133,110 54,351 89,904 Consolidated 373,318 257,138 174,175 Silver Equivalent Sold (payable ounces) (2)





Veta Grande Project 149,898 134,549 51,178 Rosario Project 127,850 70,825 65,136 Consolidated 277,748 205,374 116,314 Production Cost per Tonne (3) ($/t)





Veta Grande Project 59.59 73.29 58.16 Rosario Project 68.55 114.80 85.05 Consolidated 62.80 83.23 66.12 Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent ($/oz.) (3)





Veta Grande Project 17.68 20.71 45.33 Rosario Project 14.23 19.78 22.49 Consolidated 16.09 20.39 32.54 All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent ($/oz.) (3)





Veta Grande Project 19.70 23.70 50.00 Rosario Project 16.81 24.44 25.90 Consolidated 18.37 23.96 36.43 Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce ($/oz.) (2) (5)





Veta Grande Project 14.67 15.08 16.55 Rosario Project 14.65 15.15 16.55 Consolidated 14.66 15.10 16.55

(1) Silver equivalent ounces produced in 2019 have been calculated using prices of US$15.25/oz., US$1,281/oz., US$0.94/lb. and US$1.20/lb. for silver, gold, lead and zinc respectively applied to the metal content of the lead and zinc concentrates produced by the Company. Silver equivalent ounces produced in 2018 have been calculated using prices of US$17.00/oz., US$1,295/oz., US$1.00/lb. and US$1.35/lb. for silver, gold, lead and zinc respectively applied to the metal content of the lead and zinc concentrates produced by the Company. (2) Silver equivalent sold ounces have been calculated using the realized silver prices stated in the table above, applied to the payable metal content of the lead and zinc concentrates sold by the Company. (3) The Company reports non-IFRS measures which include Production Cost per Tonne, Cash Cost per Silver Equivalent, All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent and Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. (4) The Company reports additional non-IFRS measures which include Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. These additional financial disclosure measures are intended to provide additional information. (5) Average realized silver price per ounce is prior to all treatment, smelting and refining charges.

Cash cost per ounce in Q2 2019 was $16.09 per payable ounce of silver sold, a decrease of 51% from $32.54 per ounce in Q2 2018 and a decrease of 21% from $20.39 per ounce in Q1 2019. The decrease in cash cost in Q2 2019 reflects improved head grade and metal recoveries at Veta Grande as well as improved head grade at Rosario resulting in increased silver equivalent ounces produced.

All-in Sustaining Cost per ounce in Q2 2019 was $18.37 per payable ounce of silver sold, a decrease of 50% from $36.43 per ounce in Q2 2018 and a decrease of 23% from $23.96 per ounce per ounce in Q1 2019. The changes occurred for the same reasons as those relating to the cash cost per ounce changes referenced above.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects, Veta Grande and Rosario, and two exploration properties, the Minillas property and Zacatecas properties. The Company also owns 50% of PCG Mining, S.A. de C.V, a holding company that owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company, the principal asset of which is a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project. Carrizal Mining also has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2019 under a mining lease agreement.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

President and CEO

Rosario Project

The decisions to commence production at the Rosario Mine, Cinco Estrellas Property and Membrillo Prospect were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, but rather on a more preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

Veta Grande Project

The decision to commence production at Veta Grande Project was not based on a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

