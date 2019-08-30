Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1JWYC ISIN: CA80280U1066 Ticker-Symbol: 1SZ 
Tradegate
30.08.19
12:23 Uhr
0,119 Euro
+0,010
+8,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,108
0,116
14:58
0,105
0,120
12:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD0,119+8,68 %