

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - U.S. retail giant Walmart is hosting the nation's largest car seat recycling program in partnership with private U.S. recycler TerraCycle to help customers recycle their used outgrown baby car seats. The program is conducted as part of Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association's (JPMA) National Baby Safety Month.



'Through the Walmart Car Seat Recycling Program, traditionally non-recyclable car seats are now nationally recyclable,' said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle.



Walmart says 'Don't toss it, trade it in-store!' Customers can trade in the car seat their kids have outgrown in exchange for a $30 Walmart gift card to fund their baby's next car seat.



The first-ever Walmart car seat recycling program will run from September 16 through September 30, 2019 at nearly 4,000 participating Walmart retail store locations across the U.S. However, the offer is not available at Walmart Neighborhood Market locations.



The customer only needs to bring their car seat to the trade in program and deposit it at the Customer Service counter to be recycled to receive the $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in-store or online to buy items for the baby.



Though any car seat brand is accepted, booster seats are not eligible for trade in. The company has also limited it to 2 trade-ins for gift cards per household.



Walmart noted that the car seats collected in this program will be recycled 100% by TerraCycle and each component will be diverted from the landfill.



The program is expected to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills. The car seats are seen as 'difficult-to-recycle' products, which are normally thrown away.



