

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With traders expressing continued optimism about a potential de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, stocks are likely to extend yesterday's rally in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 145 points.



The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders cling to hopes the U.S. and China will resume trade talks next month and finally reach an elusive trade deal.



President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the Chinese are desperate to reach an agreement, arguing the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are doing significant damage to the world's second largest economy.



Trump told Fox News on Thursday that the U.S. and China were scheduled to hold talks at a 'different level,' although he did not clarify what that means.



Meanwhile, China has signaled that they do not currently intend to retaliate against Trump's latest threat to raise the rate of tariffs on Chinese imports.



Chinese officials have expressed interest in negotiating an end to the escalating trade dispute but argued the U.S. has to create conditions for the two sides to resume talks on the basis of mutual respect.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing personal income crept up by less than expected in the month of July, although the report still showed a bigger than expected increase in personal spending during the month.



The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by 0.1 percent in July after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in June.



Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending grew by 0.6 percent in July after rising by an unrevised 0.3 percent in June. Personal spending had been expected to climb by 0.5 percent.



With spending rising by much more than income, personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income slumped to 7.7 percent in July from 8.0 in June.



Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of August.



The Chicago business barometer is expected to rise to 47.5 in August after tumbling to 44.4 in July, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction in regional business activity.



The University of Michigan is due to release its revised report on consumer sentiment in the month of August. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 92.1, which was down sharply from 98.4 in July.



After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks saw some further upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages managed to remain firmly positive after reversing direction from their initial moves in each of the two previous sessions.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels in late-day trading but held on to strong gains. The Dow surged up 326.15 points or 1.3 percent to 26,362.25, the Nasdaq soared 116.51 points or 1.5 percent to 7,973.39 and the S&P 500 jumped 36.64 points or 1.3 percent at 2,924.58.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and South Korea's Kospi surged by 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.62 to $56.09 a barrel after climbing $0.93 to $56.71 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $12.20 to $1,536.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $1.20 to $1,538.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.22 yen versus the 106.52 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1041 compared to yesterday's $1.1057.



