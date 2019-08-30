Issuer Information 1 Issuer Orkuveita Reykjavíkur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 5512983029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name OR020934 GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031417 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ORKUVEITA REYKJ/1.7 BD 20340902 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.700.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously 0 issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 2.700.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date August 27, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment March 2, 2020 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date September 2, 2034 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 1,70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date March 2, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon 30 payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 468.84333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, Ba1 long term with stable outlook (Moody's, date) March 2018), BB+ long term with stable outlook (Fitch Ratings, April 2019) and i.AA3 long term with positive outlook (Reitun, August 2018) ---------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for August 29, 2019 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of August 29, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading September 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) OR020934_GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds ---------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------