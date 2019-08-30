Eolus Vind AB: Swedish wind farm Nylandsbergen completed and handed over to Aquila Capital

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 30th, 2019

Eolus has completed wind farm Nylandsbergen in Sundsvall municipality, Sweden. All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and Aquila Capital regarding the sale of the wind farm comprising 68.4 MW have been fulfilled and the buyer has taken over the facility.

In December 2017 Eolus signed an agreement with Aquila Capital regarding the sale of wind farm Nylandsbergen, comprising 18 Vestas V136 3.8 MW wind turbines. The agreement was made public through a press release on December 23rd, 2017. All conditions for the fulfillment of the transaction regarding the turn key wind farm have been met, payment have occurred and the buyer has taken over the facilities. The final purchase price amounts to EUR 78.5 million.

Eolus will deliver asset management services for the wind farm.

