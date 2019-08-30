Olainfarm Group's financial performance in the first half reached new highs - sales were 66.4 million EUR; net profit jumps to 12.2 million EUR

- Group sales in the first half 2019 were 66.4 million EUR, which is 7% higher than a year earlier
- EBITDA margin for the first six month 2019 was 26%, up from 17% year ago
- Strong liquidity and decrease in leverage support further investment needs
"Looking at the six months of Olainfarm's financial year and its good financial position, three things should be noted: 1) the high profitability of the company; 2) a significant increase in the company's liquidity to historically high levels; and 3) active negotiations with banks and to provide new loans. These are also key factors that provide a solid foundation for a new development stage for organising drug dossiers and conducting clinical trials for medicines," says Lauris Macijevskis, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.
During the 2nd quarter of 2019, consolidated sales of the Olainfarm Group reached 31 647 thousand EUR which is an increase by 592 thousand EUR euros or 2% if compared to similar period of 2018. In the 2nd quarter EBITDA was 6 422 thousand EUR that surpassed the figure of the 2nd quarter of 2018 by 1 497 thousand EUR or 30%. Profit for this year's second quarter was 3 984 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 49% or 1 312 thousand EUR in comparison with the second quarter of 2018.
During the first six months of this year Group's sales reached 66 392 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 7% or 4 548 thousand EUR comparing to the same period of 2018. Group's EBITDA during this year's first six months was 16 928 thousand EUR, which is by 64% or 6 589 thousand EUR more than the half year results of the last year. Group's reporting period profit for the six month 2019 was 12 244 thousand EUR and it increased by 112% or 6 458 thousand EUR in comparison with half year of 2018. Half-year 2019 sales, EBITDA and net profit mark new record levels for the first six months period.
Reporting period profit was positively influenced by gross margin increase, selling expense decrease, income from currency rate fluctuations but negatively impacted by increase of administrative expenses. Administrative expenses rose due to investments in medicine registration dossiers and such costs may not always be possible to capitalize as well as with review of salaries and bonus payments to personnel (excluding the Supervisory Council and the Management Board).
In accordance with the approved plans for 2019 Group's sales target is fulfilled by 50% and profit figure by 96%.
During the first six months of this year sales volumes of the main Olainfarm products continued to increase. The share of the leading product Noofen is 19%, which is by one percentage point more than a year before. The share of the three largest products (Noofen, Neiromidin and Furamag/Furasol) comprise 52% that is by one percentage point higher than a year before (51%).
In April this year JSC Olainfarm signed agreement with a unit of UN (UN Office for Project Services) about deliveries of PASS in the amount of 3 million EUR during 2019-2020, which will keep this medicine among top products also in the future.
Group introduced two new alternative performance indicators - Net debt to EBITDA ratio and Debt - Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR). Net debt to EBITDA improved from 1.4 to 0.6 and DSCR from 1.8 to 2.5.
The first half of 2019 was also significant due to rapid improvements in cash position from 2 689 thousand EUR at the beginning of the year to 10 623 thousand EUR, which allows to continue investments in updating medicine dossiers in the coming years.
During the second quarter of 2019, more than 731 thousand shares of JSC Olainfarm, with total value of 4.5 million euros, were traded on Nasdaq Riga. Compared to the same period in 2018, the number of traded shares was by 726% more, while traded value was higher by 511%.
|Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|Group
|Group
|Q2 2019
|Q2 2018
|M6 2019
|M6 2018
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Revenue
|31 647
|31 055
|66 392
|61 844
|Cost of goods sold
|(11 818)
|(12 117)
|(25 309)
|(24 895)
|Gross Profit
|19 829
|18 938
|41 083
|36 949
|Selling expense
|(8 740)
|(9 510)
|(17 021)
|(18 181)
|Administrative expense
|(7 299)
|(5 790)
|(13 632)
|(11 431)
|Other operating income
|672
|687
|1 134
|1 405
|Other operating expense
|(449)
|(1 093)
|(704)
|(1 804)
|Share of profit of an associate
|25
|7
|103
|75
|Financial income
|279
|19
|1 842
|39
|Financial expense
|(327)
|(501)
|(488)
|(1 091)
|Profit Before Tax
|3 990
|2 757
|12 317
|5 961
|Corporate income tax
|(5)
|(87)
|(72)
|(177)
|Deferred corporate income tax
|(1)
|2
|(1)
|2
|PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD
|3 984
|2 672
|12 244
|5 786
|Other comprehensive income for the reporting period
|62
|41
|217
|36
|Total comprehensive income for the reporting period
|4 046
|2 713
|12 461
|5 822
|Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|The equity holders of the Parent Company
|4 046
|2 713
|12 461
|5 822
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR
|0.28
|0.19
|0.87
|0.41
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|Group
|30.06.2019
|31.12.2018
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|ASSETS
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Intangible assets
|36 388
|36 619
|Property, plant and equipment
|44 832
|43 697
|Right-of-use assets
|7 230
|-
|Investment properties
|3 510
|3 492
|Other non-current assets
|868
|983
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|92 828
|84 791
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Inventories
|29 744
|25 794
|Receivables
|29 785
|34 637
|Cash
|10 623
|2 689
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|70 152
|63 120
|TOTAL ASSETS
|162 980
|147 911
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|19 719
|19 719
|Share premium
|2 504
|2 504
|Reserves
|(7)
|(224)
|Retained earnings
|93 914
|83 079
|TOTAL EQUITY
|116 130
|105 078
|LIABILITIES
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings and lease liabilities
|6 590
|1 793
|Deferred income
|3 418
|2 878
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|10 008
|4 671
|Current liabilities
|Borrowings and lease liabilities
|19 015
|23 236
|Trade payables and other liabilities
|16 047
|14 540
|Dividends payable
|1 409
|-
|Deferred income
|371
|386
|Total Current Liabilities
|36 842
|38 162
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|46 850
|42 833
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|162 980
|147 911
JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.
Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Attachment
- Olainfarm_ll_2019_consolidated FS_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35990342-2bae-4b23-ab1e-db2cb94cc68c)