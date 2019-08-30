

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew less than initially estimated in the second quarter, latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a working-day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, which was less than the initial estimate of 1.8 percent published on August 14.



First quarter growth was revised down to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose 0.5 percent in the second quarter, same as in the previous quarter after it was revised from 0.2 percent.



Exports fell 0.5 percent sequentially, while imports rose 2.8 percent. Private consumption increased 0.9 percent from the previous three months. Gross fixed capital formation grew 0.5 percent.



