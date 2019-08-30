Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1100K ISIN: GB00BKX5CN86 Ticker-Symbol: J00 
Frankfurt
30.08.19
08:05 Uhr
8,574 Euro
+0,162
+1,93 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,680
8,854
15:59
8,710
8,840
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUST EAT PLC8,574+1,93 %