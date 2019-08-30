The global frozen pizza market size is poised to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Frozen Pizza Market Analysis Report by product (regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others), toppings (non-vegetarian toppings and vegetarian toppings), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023"

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, increasing packaging innovations is anticipated to further boost the frozen pizza market during the forecast period.

Currently, market vendors are increasingly focusing on new product launches to increase their market share. For instance, Cappello's launched a new line of gluten and grain-free frozen pizza featuring an almond crust and made from cage-free eggs, cassava flour, and other ingredients. Similarly, Caulipower LLC (Caulipower) launched a low-calorie and gluten-free frozen pizza product with a cauliflower crust which is available in different varieties, including Three Cheese and Margherita. Such product launches will increase the number of available options for consumers and consequently fuel the growth of the global frozen pizza market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, vendors are introducing new packaging to increase the shelf life of their frozen pizza products. New packaging also provides a medium for product advertising. For instance, in October 2018, Spinato's Pizzeria (Spinato's) launched new packaging for its frozen pizza products. The new packaging features a green color, and each pizza variety of packaging has its unique, hand drawn tile. The company claims that the new packaging is in line with the company's vision of 40 years of passionate pizza craftsmanship. Therefore, with such packaging innovations, the market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Bernatello's Foods

Caulipower LLC

Dr. August Oetker KG

General Mills, Inc.

Nestlé SA

Newman's Own Inc.

One Planet Pizza

Orkla ASA

Palermo Villa Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Frozen Pizza Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Regular frozen pizza

Premium frozen pizza

Gourmet frozen pizza

Key Regions for the Frozen Pizza Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

