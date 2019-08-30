Cubro is excited to announce the ElevateTheEXA8 Challenge to introduce EXA8 hardware platform to the open-source community. Developers, designers, engineers, IT professionals, and students can turn their passion into reality and get an opportunity to develop a new application for the community. The winner would win $5000, an EXA8, on which the application would be developed, and will be featured in the Cubro Blog.

ElevateTheEXA8 Challenge details

Using the EXA8 hardware platform (EXA8 datasheet) as the basis, design an application for the open source community. Submit your ideas for applications that could be built on the EXA8 and form development teams (or work individually) around the concepts. The last date for submission is 30 Nov 2019.

The top 5 submissions will be selected by a panel of judges comprising of Sake Blok, Expert in Network Analysis, Protocol Analysis; Mike Pennacchi, Owner, Network Protocol Specialists, LLC; Jasper Bongertz, IT Security Analyst Senior Consultant at Airbus and Lorenzo Mangani, Specialist in RTC, Voice Designer Full Stacks Developer. The top 5 submissions will receive an EXA8 to start developing and implementing their idea. Finalists will have a period of five months to develop their final submissions (January 2020 May 2020). Finally, 1 of these 5 finalists will be selected based on the execution of their concept and ultimately awarded a grand prize of $5000. The winner will be announced in July 2020.

About EXA8

Cubro has recently launched the EXA8 network packet broker. This is essentially a hardware platform featuring 8 10/100/1000 copper ports that can function as fail-safe copper TAPs, 2 x 1/10G SFP/SFP+, an ARM quad-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, and a Micro SD card slot. We will be selling a "Standard" version that incorporates aggregation as well as built-in packet capture functionality. The device incorporates Webshark right into the GUI to analyze PCAPs directly on the unit, or they can be downloaded remotely from the GUI, or saved to any external USB or SD cards as well. The EXA8 really is a platform that can be leveraged to bring all kinds of network monitoring, troubleshooting, and security applications to life.

Take part in this interesting challenge. Send us your application now.

Enter the contest here

