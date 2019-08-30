The nation's Ministry of Energy and Water is seeking developers for a plant on an industrial park at the center of a previous 40 MW procurement exercise.Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy & Water has issued a tender for a 40 MW solar project at the Hisar-e-Shahi Industrial Park in Nanagrahar. According to the tender documents, the project will be realized through a public-private partnership on the build-operate-transfer model. The ministry is seeking expressions of interest by October 16 and announced a pre-application meeting will be held on September 18. Analysts at Mercom India say bidders ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...