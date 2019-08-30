A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on creating an ideal omnichannel strategy: what businesses must know. Omnichannel retailing is a great way for companies to enhance their customer experience and promote better business growth. In this blog, experts at Infiniti provide comprehensive insights into what an omnichannel strategy is and how it helps businesses. Steps to create an effective omnichannel strategy are also listed out on this blog.

How to create an effective omnichannel strategy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The consumer path to purchase is no longer linear. Instead, their shopping journey has many touchpoints, both online and offline. An omnichannel strategy refers to an approach to sales that seeks to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience across various channels. Today, it has become increasingly important for businesses to operate on both online and offline channels so that they can gain a better foothold in the market and to prevent themselves from losing out on important local sales leads.

How to create an effective omnichannel strategy

Discover the audience

Your omnichannel strategy should begin with a clear idea as to where your target customers are. Companies must identify which platform their customers frequent and the medium/devices that they use the most. The goal here is to have a clear idea as to where the target customers hang out, and where they normally shop.

Convert touchpoints

Converting all the touchpoints into shoppable ones is the key to an effective omnichannel strategy. Taking care that customer has a memorable shopping experience irrespective of how they shop is the key here. Identify what other channels can be leveraged other than the offline and online stores to garner sales.

Ensure smooth transition

Brands that have both online and offline presence must bridge any gaps that exist between the two channels. The ultimate goal here is to ensure a smooth transition between transactions occurring on both channels. For example, allowing customers to place their orders online, and then pick them up at the brick-and-mortar store of the company will ensure an enhanced customer experience.

