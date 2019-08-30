

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US weather agency's National Hurricane Center has warned that Hurricane Dorian is likely to strengthen into a major hurricane Friday, and make a landfall in Florida or Georgia late this weekend.



The hurricane is currently moving in the north-west direction across the Atlantic, and is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north of the Bahamas early this weekend.



NHC also warned that the risk of life-threatening storm surge, devastating hurricane-force winds, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding will continue to increase across the northwestern Bahamas and Florida peninsula until early next week.



Dorian, which is currently a category two hurricane, is likely to become extremely dangerous hurricane of a category three potential while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend.



Data from National Weather Service aerial survey indicate that winds are flowing currently at a speed of nearly 110 mph, and will increase to more than 130mph.



6 to 12 inches of rain is predicted in Northwestern Bahamas, Florida and coastal sections of the Southeast United States, and it may cause life-threatening flash floods, NHC said in its latest Public Advisory.



In view of this, President Donald Trump canceled his scheduled visit to Poland citing the looming bad weather. He sent Vice President Mike Pence instead.



Trump warned that Dorian 'could be an absolute monster', and posted on his Twitter page a Hurricane advisory by NWS.



A state of emergency has been declared in the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis advised residents to stock up food for at least a week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX