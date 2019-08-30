

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth slowed in the second quarter, in line with the initial estimates, latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent sequentially, slower than the 1.4 percent growth registered in the first quarter.



On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent in the preceding period. The flash estimate was 4.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP advanced 4.5 percent annually after 4.7 percent growth in the previous quarter. The flash estimate was 4.4 percent.



Growth in domestic demand and gross capital formation led the second quarter expansion, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX