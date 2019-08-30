Web Presence: Griffin Living Welcomes Aldi Supermarket to Griffin Plaza in Simi Valley, CA

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Griffin Living is proud to announce Aldi Supermarket's grand opening in the Griffin Plaza shopping center in Simi Valley, California. The opening is another step in the retail center's renovation.

The 10.7 acre Griffin Plaza in Simi Valley is at the corner of Tapo Canyon Road and Cochran Street. Calabasas-based Griffin Living started the renovation of the plaza after several years of intense planning. "The existing buildings are being freshened up with a modern design," says Paul Griffin III, CEO, and President of Griffin Living.

Griffin Plaza will also be the home of a new senior living community that Griffin Living is developing. The idea of housing seniors in a shopping center setting is a paradigm shift in senior living. However, it addresses some of seniors most pressing needs, namely staying connected to their community and being able to walk to places such as a grocery store. Paul Griffin explains, 'Griffin Living is on the cutting-edge of this concept, and we understand that people want to be involved, and they want the convenience of being close to stores, restaurants, markets, medical facilities and the list goes on and on. It's just a more convenient lifestyle for them and their loved ones that are visiting."

CONTACT:

Corporate Headquarters

24005 Ventura Blvd,

Calabasas, CA 91302,

(818) 965-7400

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558007/Griffin-Living-Welcomes-Aldi-Supermarket-to-Griffin-Plaza-in-Simi-Valley-CA