Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value Correction 30-Aug-2019 / 16:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement replaces the EQS announcement released on 30 August 2019 at 16:15, as the Total Assets figure was incorrect. The updated NAV announcement text is provided in full below. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/08/2019) of GBP54.5m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/08/2019) of GBP39m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/08/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 187.07p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 183.04p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 163.50p Premium / (Discount) to (12.60)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.85p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV 2.01% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 29/08/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 18609 EQS News ID: 866565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 30, 2019 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)