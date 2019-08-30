DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aabar Investments PJS / Key word(s): Annual Results Aabar Investments PJS announces adverse opinion in the auditors' report on its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 30-Aug-2019 / 17:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.* *EUR1,000,000,000 0.50 per cent. Exchangeable Bonds due 2020 (ISIN: XS1210352784)* *EUR1,000,000,000 1.00 per cent. Exchangeable Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS1210362239)* (the "*Bonds*") *Aabar Investments PJS announces adverse opinion in the auditors' report on its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 * _30 August_ _2019._ On 29 August 2019 Aabar Investments PJS ("*Aabar"*) finalised its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "*Financial Statements*"). As a private joint stock company, Aabar's Financial Statements are not published. Aabar's Financial Statements have been audited by Ernst & Young in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. The auditors have provided an adverse opinion on the Financial Statements due to losses incurred during the financial year, accumulated losses and a deficiency of assets. As such the auditors were unable to satisfy themselves as to the appropriateness of the use of the going concern basis of accounting for the preparation of the Financial Statements. Aabar is currently considering the resources and options available to it to continue its normal operating activities and meet its financial obligations as they arise. A further announcement will be made, as appropriate, in due course. *This announcement is released by Aabar Investments PJS and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to Aabar as issuer of the Bonds as described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made byMatthew Hurn as authorised signatory of Aabar Investments PJS.* For further information, holders of the Bonds should contact the following: Alex Blake-Milton T: +971 50 694 7589 E: ABlakeMilton@BrunswickGroup.com Tom Drummond T: +971 54 305 6609 E: TDrummond@BrunswickGroup.com 30-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Aabar Investments PJS IPIC Tower, Al Murour Street, PO Box 45005 Abu Dhabi City United Arab Emirates ISIN: XS1210352784, XS1210362239 WKN: A1ZZHH, A1ZZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 866543 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 866543 30-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

August 30, 2019 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)