Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc: Wilshire Quinn Provides $415,000 Refinance Loan in Bend, OR

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Friday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $415,000 refinance loan on a single-family residence in Bend, Oregon.

The investment property is comprised of 4,341 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, on 5.5 acres. The property was appraised this month for $775,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 54 percent on the transaction.

Wilshire Quinn typically funds loans in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn's typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property. Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property.

About Wilshire Quinn

Wilshire Quinn is a San Diego hard money lender, Los Angeles hard money lender, and Seattle hard money lender, and provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property. Wilshire Quinn will consider lending on properties located nationwide including San Francisco, Portland, and New York.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

