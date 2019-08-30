

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back some ground over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory.



In recent trading, the Dow has climbed back above the unchanged line and is currently up 12.97 points or 0.1 percent at 26,375.22. The Nasdaq is down 30.28 points or 0.4 percent at 7,943.11 and the S&P 500 is down 1.18 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,923.40.



The markets initially benefited from continued optimism the U.S. and China will resume trade talks next month and finally reach an elusive trade deal.



President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the Chinese are desperate to reach an agreement, arguing the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are doing significant damage to the world's second largest economy.



Trump told Fox News on Thursday that the U.S. and China were scheduled to hold talks at a 'different level,' although he did not clarify what that means.



Meanwhile, China has signaled that they do not currently intend to retaliate against Trump's latest threat to raise the rate of tariffs on Chinese imports.



Chinese officials have expressed interest in negotiating an end to the escalating trade dispute but argued the U.S. has to create conditions for the two sides to resume talks on the basis of mutual respect.



However, the early buying interest was partly offset by a report from the University of Michigan showing U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated by even more than initially estimated in the month of August.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for August was downwardly revised to 89.8 from the preliminary reading of 92.1.



The revised reading is down sharply from the final July reading of 98.4, showing the biggest monthly drop since December of 2012.



Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin noted the plunge in late 2012 reflected widespread fears of being pushed off the 'fiscal cliff' due to then-impending increases in tax rates and decreases in government spending.



'The recent decline is due to negative references to tariffs, which were spontaneously mentioned by one-in-three consumers,' Curtin said. 'Unlike concerns about the fiscal cliff, which were promptly resolved, Trump's tariff policies have been subject to repeated reversals amid threats of higher future tariffs.'



'Such tactics may have some merit in negotiations with China, but they act to increase uncertainty and diminish consumer spending at home,' he added. 'Unlike the repeated tariff reversals, negative trends in consumer sentiment cannot be easily reversed.'



Meanwhile, Trump has denied the tariffs are having a negative impact on the economy, instead pointing the finger at the Federal Reserve and claiming companies blaming the tariffs are making excuses for bad management.



'We don't have a Tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem. They don't have a clue!' Trump tweeted.



'If the Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest Stock Market increases in a long time,' he added. 'Badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management...and who can really blame them for doing that? Excuses!'



Sector News



Despite the pullback by the broader markets, significant strength remains visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.



Dell Technologies (DELL) is posting a standout gain after the computer maker reported second quarter results that exceeded expectations.



Steel stocks also continue to see considerable strength on the day, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index extending the rebound seen over the two previous sessions with a 1.2 percent gain.



On the other hand, natural gas stocks are pulling back sharply, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 2.3 percent following the 2.6 percent spike on Thursday.



Biotechnology stocks have also shown a notable move to the downside, resulting in 1.1 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and South Korea's Kospi surged by 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, the major European markets pulled back off their best levels but remained positive. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction following the pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is nearly unchanged at 1.515 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX