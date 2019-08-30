JPJ Group PLC Announces Early Redemption of Exchangeable Shares Approved

Redemption date for Exchangeable shares expected to be in January 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE:JPJ) (the "Group"), a leading global online bingo-led operator, is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain") approved the early redemption of Intertain's Class C non-voting exchangeable shares ("Exchangeable Shares") at a special meeting of holders of Exchangeable Shares today. Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of JPJ Group plc.

The redemption date for the Exchangeable Shares is expected to be on or around 13 January 2020, after which the Exchangeable Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of JPJ Group said: "Today's approval marks another important milestone in JPJ Group's transformation and enables the Group to simplify its corporate structure and capital structure, in-line with other leading UK-based issuers in the Premium Listing segment. I would like to personally thank all of our Exchangeable Shareholders for their continued support of all of our businesses."

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", or the negative of such words or other variations or synonyms for such words, or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to be materially different from those anticipated by the Group and expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the ability of Intertain to implement the redemption of the Exchangeable Shares on the terms and timeline anticipated by Intertain, (ii) the delisting of the exchangeable shares, and (iii) the ability of the Group to reduce its administrative and compliance costs in Canada. These statements reflect the Group's current expectations related to future events or its future results, performance, achievements, developments, actions and future trends affecting the Group. All such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, without limitation, that the Risk Factors (as defined below) will cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information could be materially affected by risks, including, but not limited to, that TSX and other securities regulatory approvals may not be obtained on the terms anticipated by the Group or at all (the "Risk Factors"). The foregoing Risk Factors are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Group.

Although the Group has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results, performance, achievements or developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. While subsequent events and developments may cause the Group's expectations, estimates and views to change, the Group does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this release should not be relied upon as presenting the Group's expectations, estimates and views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. All of the forward-looking information in this release is expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

