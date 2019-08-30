Tairui Mining Inc. sells 5,000,000 common shares to SC Summit International Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Tairui Mining Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has sold 5,000,000 common shares of Western Resources Inc. ("WRX") to SC Summit International Limited ("SC Summit") at $0.245 per share (the "Transaction").

This Transaction is effected pursuant to Section 2.10 - Minimum Amount Investment of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemption Distribution. The common shares sold in this Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from August 30, 2019.

Following the closing of the Transaction, the Company owns approximately 56.41% of the issued and outstanding capital of WRX.

The Company and SC Summit are not considered as "joint actor" under the definition of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI-62-103"). This press release is issued pursuant to NI 62-103.

A copy of this press release and a copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Xue

604-689-9378

SOURCE: Tairui Mining Inc.

