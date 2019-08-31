Alchemist Mining Inc. Provides Update on Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") announces that, due to the untimely deaths of two of the CFO's family members, the Company was unable to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for the year ended April 30, 2019 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the August 28, 2019 filing deadline.

The Company's stock remains halted by the Canadian Securities Exchange due to its fundamental change application.

The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings by September 30, 2019.

About Alchemist Mining Inc.

Alchemist's goal is to be a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. We are primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.

