John M. Quinn & Associates, Ltd.: IL License Reinstatement Firm Warns About New Texting and Driving Laws in Illinois

ROSELLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / JMQ Law, a law firm based in Roselle, Illinois, has warned about the new texting and driving laws in Illinois. This means that those who are using a cell phone, texting, or some other electronic communication device while driving is in violation of the Illinois law. A legislation that was signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner in August 2018 had made all cell phone and texting offenses a moving violation. This law had come into effect in Illinois in July 2019.

The firm wants to stress that three moving violations within a 365-day period will result in the suspension of the driver's license. And for those who are under 21 years, two moving violations within 2 years will also result in the suspension of the driver's license.

According to the new Illinois law, "A driver who receives three moving violations in the State of Illinois during a 365-day period will have his or her driver's license suspended. A driver who is not yet 21 can have his or her license suspended for two moving violations within a two-year period."

Furthermore, on July 19, 2019, Governor J. B. Pritzker had signed into law a legislation making it a Class A misdemeanor for a person using an electronic device while driving causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or disfigurement to another person. If death results from the accident, the offense is a Class 4 felony. Such violations will cause the suspension of a driver's license for one year. In addition, a Class A misdemeanor can have a penalty of up to a year in jail and a possible $2,500 in fines. Those who are convicted of a Class 4 felony can be imprisoned for 1 to 3 years and fined by up to $25,000. These penalties went into effect immediately after the bill was signed into law.

There are some exemptions in the law. For instance, a driver may use an electronic device to report an emergency situation. A driver may also use a device in hands-free or voice-operated mode, which may include using a headset. However, drivers under 19 years of age still cannot use cell phone while driving even when using hands free devices. The law on texting and driving does not also apply while the vehicle is parked on the shoulder or a roadway or when the vehicle is stuck in traffic and the vehicle transmission is in neutral or park.

Meanwhile, for drivers whose license have been suspended, JMQ Law can provide some help. For those who feel that the ruling of having their driver's license suspended or revoked was unjust, there are some legal options that can be explored to possibly restore the license. Those who need more information or would like to discuss their case with a lawyer can contact the firm for a free consultation.

The firm wants to stress that like the new texting and driving laws, there are many reasons why the Secretary of State would suspend or revoke a driver's license. These include accumulating many traffic violations, failure to pay child support, failure to pay for traffic violations, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Thus, it is important to look for an attorney who is well experienced in representing people whose driver's license have been suspended or revoked. This lawyer must have a working knowledge of the laws of the state and an ability to speak in behalf of the client.

JMQ Law has focused in the area of Illinois driver's license reinstatement and clearance for more than 20 years and they have helped thousands of people drive again. Because of these years of experience, they have developed an efficient and comprehensive process of preparing people for and conducting hearings in front of the Secretary of State with the result that they have been able to achieve a very high percentage of approvals.

