Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2019) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (FSE: 2F4) (the "Company" or "Sixty North")-Further to the Company's press releases on August 14 and August 27, 2019, Sixty North is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 6,360,000 units (the "Units") at $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $318,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share (a "Share"), and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable to purchase one (1) additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until August 31, 2021, subject to accelerated exercise provisions if the closing price of the Shares is greater than $0.30 per Share for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days. Mackie Research Capital Corporation acted as a finder, and was paid a cash commission of 8.0% and issued compensation Warrants to purchase up to 500,000 Shares.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property, NWT, and the Company's general working capital requirements.

The securities for the Offering will bear legends restricting resale until December 31, 2019.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal exploration target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,536.92 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

For further information, please contact:

John Campbell, 604-961-0175

Email: jcampbell.capital@gmail.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

