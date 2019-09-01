Vienna Insurance Group (VIG): VIG reported a significant year-on-year increase in premium income of 5.8% to Euro 5,447 mn. All segments produced gains, including the single-premium life insurance business, where premiums have been falling for years. The growth drivers were the non-life segment, comprehensive motor insurance and health coverage. Bulgaria, Poland and the Baltic states recorded particularly encouraging improvements in premium growth. Premium volume at the CEE Group companies, adjusted for the first-time consolidation of companies in Poland, the Baltics and Bosnia and Herzegovina, grew organically by a robust 4.1%.Consolidated pre-tax profit reached Euro 257.1 min -a substantial year-on-year increase of 10.5%. Result before taxes in the first half of 2018 was affected ...

