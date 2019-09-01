Immofinanz: The strong earnings development recorded by real estate company Immofinanz continued during the first half of 2019. Rental income rose by 10.8% (including the effects from the initial application of IFRS 16) to Euro 131.8 mn. After an adjustment for the IFRS 16 effects, the increase equalled 4.2%. The results of asset management increased 6.6% to Euro 101.0 mn, the operating profit (EBIT) rose by 63.9% to Euro 203.4 min and sustainable FFO 1 (before tax) from the standing investment business improved by 22.0% to Euro 59.0 mn. Net profit more than doubled to Euro 185.3 mn. "This very good first half-year follows our strong performance in 2018. Against this backdrop, we are raising our outlook for pre-tax FFO 1 in 2019 and now expect more than Euro 115 mn. That means FFO ...

