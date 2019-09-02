Early Equity Plc - Relationship Agreements

2 September 2019

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Relationship Agreements

Early Equity Plc (ISDX: EEQP) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into relationship agreements with Yicom Global Sdn. Bhd. ("Yicom") in which the Company has a 47.14% stake, and MEIhome (M) Sdn Bhd ("Meihome") in which the Company has a 60% stake, and together (the "Relationship Agreements").

The Relationship Agreements have been entered into to formalise its existing relations and ensure that the business and affairs of all parties' respective rights and obligations in relation to the Project creates long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value.

Relationship Agreement with Yicom:

Each party has agreed, among other things, that the agreement shall commence on 1 September 2019 and shall continue until the fifth anniversary of the date of the agreement unless terminated by either party. Furthermore, each party agrees to co-operate in relation to the Project and each party has no right to bind the other party to certain material contracts. Yicom has agreed to pay a monthly fee of £1,500 to Early Equity.

Relationship Agreement with Mei home:

Each party has agreed, among other things, that the agreement shall commence on 1 September 2019 and shall continue until the fifth anniversary of the date of the agreement unless terminated by either party. Furthermore, each party agrees to co-operate in relation to the Project and each party has no right to bind the other party to certain material contracts. Meihome has agreed to pay a monthly fee of £1,500 to Early Equity.

Yicom is the sole importer and patent holder of a series of healthcare products from various countries and in particular China. Yicom has a Sole Distributorship Agreement with Early Infinity Holdings Sdn. Bhd. a direct sales company holding licences to operate a multi-level marketing business in Malaysia.

Meihome e-commerce platform is an online marketplace which offers merchants (i.e. retailers or wholesalers) a platform to market and sell their products and/or services to business and retail consumers.

Early Equity Chief Executive Edwin Chua Siew Lian said: " As the Company is now focussed on working closely with our associated companies, we are pleased that we have implemented these relationship agreements to formalise the work we are doing in unison with Yicom and MEIhome to help maximise the opportunities."

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

