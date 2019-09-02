Early Equity Plc - Directorate Change

02 September 2019

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Directors of Early Equity are pleased to announce the appointment of Mandy Tee Wong Pheng, as Director of the Company, and Ajay Kumar Rajpal ("Ajay Rajpal"), as Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Mandy Tee Wong Pheng, (Director)

Mandy Tee has around 27 years of experience as an account executive. She has spent the majority of her career working in various international businesses (based in Taiwan and Belgium). More recently she has since 2013 managed and overseen the daily operations of the accounting department of Yicom Global Sdn Bhd. These include the following operations: month and end-year process; accounts payable/receivable; cash receipts; general ledger; payroll and utilities; treasury and budgeting; cash forecasting; revenue and expenditure variance analysis; capital assets reconciliations; check runs; fixed asset activity.

Following her appointment to the board of Early Equity these roles will continue and in addition to which she will assist with EI Holding and MEI Home Management on behalf of the Company.

Mandy Tee Wong Pheng current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) Mei Gems Sdn Bhd Dream Star Fashion House

Ajay Rajpal,(Non-Executive Director)

Mr. Ajay Rajpal, ACA, is a Chartered Accountant and member of the ICAEW, qualifying in 1999. During his career, he has gained broad-ranging commercial experience developed in the US, Europe, Middle East and Far East, with a particular focus on M&A, financial management and insolvency/restructuring. Ajay has held various positions with AIM-listed and main market listed companies as non-executive director.

Ajay Rajpal current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) Dozens Savings Plc Moxian Inc 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp MNC Strategic Investments Plc Cyber Lion Limited Charmforce Ltd Stormont School Silex (UK) Plc MEC Asian Fund Nova Resources Limited New Trend Lifestyle Group Plc Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc NAS Corporate Services Ltd Brookmans Park Roads Ltd Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

