Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
02.09.2019 | 08:04
(66 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Total Voting Rights

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 30

02 September 2019

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that, pursuant to the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of voting rights in respect of each class of share in issue and admitted to trading on AIM at the date of this announcement is as follows:

Number of shares in issueNumber of voting rights
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each99,374,76294,731,980

As at the date of this announcement the Company held 4,642,782 Ordinary shares in Treasury.

The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

© 2019 PR Newswire