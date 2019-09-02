Tectonic Gold Plc - Divestment of Graphite Royalty

2 September 2019

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Divestment of Royalty interest in Madagascan Graphite Mine

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold ("IRGS") company, is pleased to announce that it has executed agreements with SilverStream SEZC ("SilverStream") for the sale of the Company's 2.5% royalty interest in the Graphmada graphite mine in Madagascar.

Highlights:

Total consideration of up to approximately A$550,000

The Purchase is settled in cash and convertible notes in SilverStream

The 2.5% gross concentrate royalty was established in the sale by Tectonic Gold of its Graphmada graphite mine in Madagascar in 2016. Following this transaction, the Company re-focused on gold exploration.

SilverStream is a privately-held streaming and royalty business with interests across Australia, Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Madagascar. SilverStream holds a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams over precious, base and battery metals projects as well as several strategic equity positions.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"The divestment of this non-core asset is positive for all stakeholders. Our former team at Graphmada inherits a strong institutional partner in SilverStream and we will be able to redeploy capital into our core gold exploration activities. It has also established a good relationship for Tectonic Gold with SilverStream, who have been active investors in the Australian gold industry recently. We hope to find other opportunities to work with them going forward."

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer - SilverStream SEZC

"The transaction allows Tectonic Gold to focus on its core business as a specialist Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) explorer and delivers meaningful value to its stakeholders. For SilverStream this acquisition represents growth of our existing royalty portfolio and an exciting interest in a low cost/long life graphite producer. Graphite remains a key component in electric vehicle battery technology and a sector in which we continue to build exposure."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

+44 20 7469 0930

Financial Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5004

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.