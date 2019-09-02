Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-09-02 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2019- Sales figures LEGR020027A, Lietuvos energija VLN 05.09.2019 LEGR0187528 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2019- Interim report, 6 LEGR020027A, Lietuvos energija VLN 05.09.2019 months LEGR0187528 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2019- Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN 06.09.2019 gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.08.2019- Interim report, 6 LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN 05.09.2019 months gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 06.09.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2019 Government securities LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 06.09.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2019 Additional LVGB000025A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.09.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019 Preferential right to LHV1T LHV Group TLN subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019 Coupon payment date CAPT050022FA Capitalica Baltic VLN Real Estate Fund I -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019 Investors event AUG1L AUGA group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.09.2019 Preferential right to LHV1T LHV Group TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.09.2019 Investors event MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.09.2019 Investors event INC1L INVL Technology VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2019 Investors event ELEK Latvenergo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.09.2019 Investors event NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.