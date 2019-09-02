Nasdaq Riga decided on September 2, 2019 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100485). AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" on August 30, 2019 has submitted its financial information for the first three months of 2019. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was applied to the company on June 3, 2019 have ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on May 2, 2019 and supplemented on June 18, 2019 are still in forces. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.