COBE Architects to design new headquarters for FLSmidth

FLSmidth and ATP Real Estate have selected COBE as the winner of the architecture contest for FLSmidth's new headquarters. The winning proposal honours the preservation-worthy buildings, while also creating new and modern spaces for workspace collaboration.

Since 1956, the home of FLSmidth's global business has been Vigerslev Allé 77 in Valby, Copenhagen, Denmark. The preservation-worthy buildings, designed by architect Palle Suenson, are iconic in the area with their clean lines. However, they do not meet modern standards for collaboration for a global company like FLSmidth.

In 2018, FLSmidth and ATP Real Estate entered an agreement to develop a new, state-of-the-art campus in Valby and ran an architecture contest during spring 2019. Today the jury, which consists of representatives from FLSmidth and ATP Real Estate, as well as specialist judges Lars Autrup, CEO of the Danish Association of Architects, and Charlie C. Steenberg, associate professor at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts Schools of Architecture, Design and Conservation, has selected the architecture firm COBE as winner of this contest.

"COBE's winning proposal strikes the perfect balance between respecting the original architecture while also incorporating our values and our need for a collaborative working environment that nurtures innovation. In addition, our new campus will give us an advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining the global talents of tomorrow, while also reinforcing our bond with Valby and Denmark," says Lars Vestergaard, CFO at FLSmidth.

While a few of the existing buildings will be torn down, the biggest buildings remain and will be joined by a new underground carpark and two new buildings. Local residents will also benefit from the reconstruction as the park facing Vigerslev Allé - designed by landscape architect C. Th. Sørensen - will be opened to the public, something which was an important criterion for the contest.

The project also entails the construction of housing on the part of FLSmidth's grounds that face Ramsingsvej. Last year, FLSmidth and ATP Real Estate entered an agreement where ATP Real Estate will be investors, builders and owners of the headquarters, as well as assuming responsibility for the development of housing on the adjacent grounds. Construction of both the new headquarters and housing awaits the completion of a new local development plan.

"Opening the FLSmidth park to the public and building new housing is a way to improve the city. With the renovation of the existing buildings we respect the uniqueness of the neighbourhood and move it in a sustainable direction as we will DGNB-certify both the housing and headquarters. To us, the long-term rental agreement with FLSmidth means that it is both a good investment and a positive mark on Copenhagen," says Martin Vang Hansen, CEO of ATP Real Estate.

The construction of the new campus is expected to begin in 2021 with completion in 2023, while the housing will be done in phases and is expected to be complete in 2027.

Read more about the project at www.vigerslevalle77.dk(in Danish)

Photo attached: FLSmidth New Campus_visualisation of COBE's winning proposal

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver premium solutions within design, equipment and service that allow our customers to improve their results, save costs and reduce their environmental impact. We act globally and our 11,400 employees are represented in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth had a turnover of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

