Tuya Partners with AZzardo to Promote Smart Living in Poland

POZNAN, Poland, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torino Holding, a company from Poznan and the owner of AZzardo, together with Tuya, the global leading AI+IoT platform, are celebrating AZzardo's tenth anniversary. They presented a group of products that will bring in an intelligent solution to improve smart living through the cooperation with Tuya. The lighting products now can be controlled with a smartphone with just one click or one single voice command. This might change the way of living in the Polish market.

"Today we are standing here in partnership because we believe in a smart and connected future. A house that understands the atmosphere and scenarios is not fictional anymore. The future is now! Powered by Tuya technology has already helped over 100,000 clients globally to have their own smart products," declared Henry Sun, Central EU Director of Tuya.

Tuya AI+IoT giant platform provides stable cloud services, networking modules and App control for different categories of smart home products. Powered by Tuya products can interact with each other regardless of the brands and categories. "Stability of the system was crucial for us. And we wanted products functioning not only with those already implemented products, but also with those we are working on," explained Mariusz Prymowicz, CEO of Torino Holding.

With the availability of Tuya's over 30,000 product listings, AZzardo Smart aims to expand its smart product line further to make life more comfortable. Products like light bulbs, switches and electric sockets etc. The dedicated mobile App AZzardo Smart allows its users to configure all devices without advanced technical knowledge.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI + IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models so they are able to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 100,000 partners in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California; Hangzhou and Shenzhen, China.

