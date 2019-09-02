ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS advance notice of Q3 2019 results announcement

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, September 2nd 2019 - On Thursday October 31st at 07.00 GMT (08.00 CET and 03.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its third quarter results and third quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:

Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70 377 4540 or +1 832 337 2034