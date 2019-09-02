Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): FDA approval ushers in a new era for Shield 02-Sep-2019 / 09:13 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: FDA approval ushers in a new era for Shield STX is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID) with Feraccru(R)/Accrufer(R). FDA approval of Accrufer with a broad label in the US opens up a current market worth over $1bn in intravenous (IV) iron alone. This event will transition the company from the early growth stage illustrated by its 2019 interim results into a global company by 2020. STX is in ongoing discussions with a number of potential partners for US commercialisation - a deal that represents the next major valuation inflection point. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fda-approval-ushers-i n-a-new-era-for-shield/ [1] To contact us: Contacts: Hardman & Co Martin Hall mh@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London EC2M 1NH +44 20 7194 7632 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 866941 02-Sep-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=796a3accab7017533babc42848a5153b&application_id=866941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=866941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 02, 2019 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)