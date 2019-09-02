GOUR MEDICAL: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS - AUGUST 2019

Paris, France, September 2, 2019 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative veterinary solutions, today publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital as of August 31, 2019:
- Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital: 3,096,170
- Total number of voting rights: 3,096,170.
About Gour Medical
GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for pets.
GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).
CONTACTS
GOUR MEDICAL
Serge GOLDNER
CEO
contact@gour-medical.com
Loïc MAUREL
Tél.: +33 786 449 642
Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS / PRESS RELATIONS
VIDEO FINANCE
Edouard de MAISSIN
contact@video-finance.com
Tél.: +33 683 485 567
