Montag, 02.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

WKN: 5013 ISIN: FR0013371507  
02.09.2019 | 11:12
GOUR MEDICAL: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS - AUGUST 2019

Paris, France, September 2, 2019 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative veterinary solutions, today publishes the total number of shares and voting rights forming its share capital as of August 31, 2019:

- Total number of outstanding shares forming the capital: 3,096,170

- Total number of voting rights: 3,096,170.

Find all the information about Gour Medical and Weedley:

http://www.gour-medical.com

https://www.weedley.net

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for pets.

GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).

CONTACTS

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge GOLDNER

CEO

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Tél.: +33 786 449 642

Mail: loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS / PRESS RELATIONS

VIDEO FINANCE

Edouard de MAISSIN

contact@video-finance.com

Tél.: +33 683 485 567

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
