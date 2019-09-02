Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

2 September 2019

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 August 2019, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 198,166,712. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is 198,166,712.

The above figure (198,166,712) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732