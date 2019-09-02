

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. is selling a hefty, 72-pound wheel of parmigiano reggiano cheese, an Italian hard cheese.



The store has listed the Kirkland Signature Whole Wheel cheese online, priced at $899.99. Each pound comes out to around $12.50.



The company says each block is aged a minimum of 24 months and imported from Italy. It will reach the customer approximately 2 - 3 business days from the time of order.



Due to the perishable nature of the product, the orders will not be shipped over the weekend, but only from Monday to Wednesday for delivery on Wednesday to Friday.



Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano is 'made with the freshest milk from the famous Parma and Reggio Emilio provinces in Italy, Parmigiano Reggiano is the apex of Italian cheese making and a symbol of Italian culture and civilization.'



According to the company, the cheese is brushed completely and regularly inspected to comply with the strict standards of the Consortium Parmigiano Reggiano.



The cheese, which has been called the 'King of Cheeses', could be eaten alone, or shredded and grated to add to any pasta, soup or salad.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX