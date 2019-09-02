Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2019

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
02.09.2019 | 11:25
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, September 2

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 2 September 2019

Name of applicant:Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:1 March 2019To:2 September 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:9,892,135
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:9,892,135

Name of contact:Paul Griggs
For Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 3753 1000

