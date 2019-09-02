The embattled solar manufacturer - which is facing a winding-up petition lodged by Deutsche Bank Hong Kong - says it failed to publish the six-month update by the weekend because of a delay in producing its annual results for last year.Under-fire solar manufacturer and project developer Singyes Solar has attempted to reassure investors its Chinese state-backed bailout and associated debt restructuring plans are on course. However, the Hong Kong-based company this morning had trading in its shares suspended until it can produce its first-half results. Singyes this morning released a statement to ...

